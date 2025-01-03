New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday announced election officers for the election of the state presidents and national council members.

Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav has been appointed as the election officer for Gujarat, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan for Karnataka, Union Minister Piyush Goyal for Uttar Pradesh, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for Bihar, and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the BJP is likely to get its new National President in January 2025.

According to the sources, state party presidents will be elected by January 15.

JP Nadda has been serving as the BJP President since 2019, currently, he is serving as Union Health Minister and also served as Health Minister in BJP government from 2014-19.

The party contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and several assembly polls under his leadership. He is currently Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat.

The BJP is already on the verge of holding the organisation election, preparation is all set for getting new presidents from the booth to the national level.

As always, the elections to the party's local committees will be held first, followed by polls for the mandal, district, regional and state committees. The president elected at each level nominates a team of office-bearers.

Once elections to half the states are held, an election is held for a full-time national president. The new national president then nominates a team of office-bearers. The whole process takes about two months.

A BJP national president can have a maximum of two consecutive terms of three years each. This amendment was made in 2012 when the RSS wanted Nitin Gadkari to head the BJP for a second consecutive term. However, at the last moment, Rajnath Singh replaced Gadkari and held the post till the party won the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Amit Shah replaced him as the BJP chief then. Nadda has been party chief since January 2020 and is on an extension. (ANI)

