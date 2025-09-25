New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): BJP National Vice President and Lok Sabha MP Baijayant Panda was appointed as the election in-charge for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections on Thursday.

BJP National President JP Nadda made the appointments. As per the letter, Union Minister of State of Cooperation, Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, has been appointed as the co-in-charge for the state's elections.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly elections are scheduled for 2026; however, the dates have yet to be announced.

Earlier, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader TKS Elangovan claimed that the DMK is gaining significant public support despite the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s efforts in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to ANI, Elangovan emphasised, "Despite the BJP's efforts in Tamil Nadu, the DMK is gaining significant public support, as evidenced by the warm receptions Chief Minister Stalin receives wherever he goes."

"This popularity irritates the RSS, prompting them to attempt to create trouble and tarnish the DMK's reputation, though these efforts are expected to fail," Elangovan added.

These comments came following the remarks made by Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin during an event, where he accused the BJP of deliberately creating issues to undermine the state government.

"BJP is trying to cause a lot of issues, deception and conspiracy, but the DMK government is still performing well, causing trouble for Sanghis and their supporters. That is why they are raising new issues by touching on the rights to funds, language rights and states' rights," Udhayanidhi said.

Additionally, ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK Coordinator O. Panneerselvam expressed their opposition to Edappadi K. Palaniswami being projected as the Chief Ministerial candidate of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the upcoming state assembly elections.

"We cannot accept Edappadi Palaniswami as the CM candidate of the NDA. I echo what TTV Dhinakaran has said. What he said is right."

Earlier in the day, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran said there is no possibility of an alliance with AIADMK as long as Edappadi Palaniswami remains the party's CM candidate. Dhinakaran also added that Annamalai's recent visit to him was only a courtesy call.

Speaking to ANI, TTV Dhinakaran said, "Yes, Annamalai met me. It was just a courtesy visit. It was Annamalai who brought our AMMK into the NDA before, and he called me when we decided to come out of it. The decision to announce Edappadi Palaniswami as the CM candidate by the NDA cannot be reversed. As long as he remains the deciding authority of the AIADMK, there is no chance of an alliance. I want to tell those well-meaning and experienced individuals that there is no possibility of an alliance as long as Edappadi is the CM candidate." (ANI)

