New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party vice-president Baijayant Jay Panda has been appointed election-incharge of Uttar Pradesh, party general secretary Vinod Tawde of Bihar and former Union Minister Prakash Javadekar of Kerala for the Lok Sabha polls, expected to be held in April-May.

BJP chief JP Nadda on Saturday appointed election in-charges and co-incharges for various states on Saturday.

According to a BJP release, former Tripura Chief Biplab Kumar Deb has been appointed election in-charge for Haryana. Surendra Singh Nagar will be co-in-charge of the state.

In Bihar, Deepak Prakash will assist Tawde as co-incharge.

Party leader Shrikant Sharma will be incharge of Himahcal Pradesh and Sanjay Tandon will be the co-in-charge of the state.

Tarun Chugh and Laxmikant Bajpai have been made election in-charges of Jammu and Kashmir and Jharkhand respectively.

Radha Mohan Das Agarwal will be poll in-charge Karnataka and Sudhakar Reddy is the co-in-charge of Karnataka

Mangal Pandey has been appointed as election in-charge of West Bengal while Amit Malviya and Asha Lakra have been appointed as co-in-charges for the state.

The responsibility of the poll in-charge for Lakshadweep and Tamil Nadu has been given to Arvind Menon, and Mahendra Singh will be the poll incharge for Madhya Pradesh.

Satish Upadhyay will be co-in-charge of Madhya Pradesh

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has been named election in-charge of the union territory of Chandigarh as also Punjab. Narinder Singh is the co-in-charge of Punjab.

Satya Kumar Y will be the election in charge of the union territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and for Daman and Diu it is Purnesh Modi. Dushyant Patel is the co-in-charge of Daman and Diu.

Ashish Sood has been appointed poll in-charge for Goa and Tarun Chugh for Ladakh.

Vijaypal Singh Tomar has been appointed as the election in-charge for Odisha and Nirmal Kumar Surana for Puducherry. Lata Usendi is co-in-charge of Odisha.

Dilip Kumar Jaiswal has been appointed election in-charge for Sikkim and Dushyant Kumar Gautam for Uttarakhand. (ANI)

