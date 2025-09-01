Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 1 (ANI): In view of the severe flood situation in Punjab, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Punjab has taken a significant step to expedite relief work. The party has appointed state-level leaders as district in-charges for various districts, who will go to the affected areas and oversee the assistance operations.

According to the list released by the party, former Union Minister Som Prakash has been given the responsibility of Kapurthala district, while former state president Shweat Malik has been given charge of Tarn Taran, Surjit Kumar Jyani in Fazilka, Dinesh Babbu in Pathankot, Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi in Ferozepur, Manjit Singh Manna for Amritsar Rural, and Ravi Karan Singh Kahlon has been given the responsibility of Gurdaspur.

Also Read | Afghanistan Earthquake: India Sends Assistance After 6.0 Magnitude Quake Kills Over 800 People, EAM S Jaishankar Dials Amir Khan Muttaqi.

These leaders will not only visit the flood-affected areas but will also provide information to the party's high command about the people's needs, ensuring additional relief material is provided at the earliest opportunity. Although party leaders have already been touring the flood-affected areas for the last few days, the appointment of specific in-charges for each district will now make the relief work more streamlined.

The BJP has claimed that it is committed to providing all possible help to the flood-affected people, and all leaders have been asked to strengthen the relief work.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Road Accident: Mother, Infant Among 3 Killed After Car Rams Government Bus on Tiruchi-Chennai National Highway.

The appointment of in-charges by the BJP makes it clear that the party stands with the flood-affected people and is committed to providing full support to them during these difficult times.

Heavy rainfall has triggered severe flooding across several districts in Punjab, including Pathankot, Batala, Gurdaspur, Ferozepur, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and Hoshiarpur, prompting large-scale relief operations.

Affected individuals are being evacuated to relief shelters, with the Indian Air Force (IAF) deploying helicopters to rescue stranded citizens and air-drop essential supplies. Drones are also being utilised to deliver food packets to those in inundated areas. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)