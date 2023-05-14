Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 14 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led-Bharatiya Janata Party was able to break its own record and create history by getting its mayors elected in all 17 municipal corporations.

"The faith of 25 crore people of UP in Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath keeps building year by year and the civic bodies election results are a testament to this. Ever since CM Yogi came into power in 2017, the common people have time and again reposed their trust in CM Yogi's leadership, be it assembly or Lok Sabha elections and by-elections, or the municipal bodies election," a press statement read.

Also Read | Haryana Board Result 2023: HBSE Class 10th, 12th Results Likely to be Declared Soon at bseh.org.in; Know Steps to Check Score.

The party credits CM Yogi's "development works, law and order, and urban management" since 2017, have made the 'lotus' bloom remarkably in municipal corporations, municipal councils, and nagar panchayats.

On the other hand, the major parties of their time, Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) failed to even retain the seats they had won last time.

Also Read | Cyclone Mocha Makes Landfall in Bangladesh, Myanmar.

The work and election campaigning by CM Yogi Yogi Adityanath work and election campaigning, this time the lotus bloomed on all 17 seats of the Mayor in the municipal corporations, whereas in 2017, the BJP had won 14 out of 16 seats.

The number of BJP councillors has also shot up from 596 last time to 813 out of 1420.

CM Yogi held public meetings urging people to vote for the party and the candidates. The people also responded overwhelmingly to his appeal, leading to an increase in BJP's vote percentage in many places.

In 2017, the BJP won 60 municipal council chairperson's seats out of 199 seats. This time the seats of the BJP have increased to 88.

On the other hand, in the last elections for Municipal Council Members, the BJP had won 923 seats whereas in 2023, this number has increased to 1353.

BJP also registered a massive victory in the Nagar panchayats. Out of 544, BJP representatives bagged the seat of Chairman in 191 Nagar Panchayats this year against 100 last time.

Notably, the development work of the state government helped the party to win 91 more seats, but there was also a significant increase in the vote percentage. Reportedly, the number of Nagar Panchayat members of the BJP also increased from 664 to 1403.

The 'bicycle' of the Samajwadi Party got a flat tire in the municipal corporations, panchayats, and municipalities, and the elephant of the Bahujan Samaj Party also fell down.

Compared to 2017, the SP and the BSP performed poorly in this election. In the municipal corporation, the SP remained at zero in the mayoral race. Its councillors were reduced from 202 to 191 and the number of Municipal Council Chairpersons also decreased from 45 to 35. In 2017, the number of SP members was 477, and now in 2023, it has come down to 423. Earlier, it had won 83 seats on the post of Nagar Panchayat Chairperson, whereas, in 2023 it was reduced to 78.

The BSP which had bagged two mayoral seats in 2017, failed to even open its account this time. Its councillors were reduced from 147 to 85 and Municipal Council Chairpersons went from 29 to 16. The number of Palika Parishad members also fell from 262 to 191. While the Nagar Panchayat Chairpersons got reduced from 45 to 37 and members from 218 to 215. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)