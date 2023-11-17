Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 17 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh police registered a case against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Arvind Pateriya and his supporters in connection with the killing of a Congress worker in Chhatarpur district.

According to the FIR, the case was registered under IPC section 302, 307, 147, 149, 294 and 506 at Khajuraho police station in the district on Friday.

The voting for Madhya Pradesh assembly polls concluded in one phase on Friday at 6 pm. BJP candidate Pateriya was in the fray from Rajnagar assembly seat in the district. The FIR was registered following the complaint of Congress candidate from the seat Vikram Singh.

The FIR copy read that Congress candidate Singh received information from his supporters at around 2:40 am on Friday that BJP candidate Arvind Pateriya and his supporters were distributing money to voters in Chandanagar Toria area of Rajnagar assembly constituency through their vehicles. After that Singh along with his supporters was heading towards the spot and meanwhile, he also tried to inform police but the call was not connected.

On the way, they saw the convoy of BJP candidate Pateriya and after that they (BJP workers) stepped down from the vehicles and started abusing and fighting. Thereafter, the Congress candidate Singh convinced his supporters not to fight and gave way to BJP candidate Patria and his aide and asked them to go, according to the FIR.

Pateriya's supporters sat in their vehicles in a fit of rage and said let the vehicle run over them (Congress workers). After that, at the behest of Arvind Pateriya, his driver and supporters deliberately drove their car towards them very fast with the intention of killing and tried to kill Salman Khan (Congress worker) by running vehicles on him who was standing on the roadside, it added.

The Congress candidate kept stopping them but was ignored by the accused. Salman was seriously injured and he sent him to Chhatarpur for treatment in his vehicle and after that lodged a complaint at the Khajuraho police station, it added.

Nonetheless, Salman Khan (40) had died in the incident.

On the other hand, Superintendent of Police (SP, Chhatarpur) Amit Sanghi said, "In a dispute that took place last night, an application was given to Khajuraho police station by the representative of a political party, under which an FIR has been registered against 20 people under various section and investigation into the matter is underway."

Earlier, Sanghi said, "In Rajnagar assembly constituency under Khajuraho police station, a scuffle broke out between two political parties' candidates and their supporters at around 3:15 am. After that, a brawl took place, and a man named Salman died. The other political party accused that Salman died because a vehicle ran over him and his post-mortem is going on in the district hospital. We will do the proceedings soon in the matter." (ANI)

