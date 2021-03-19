Puducherry, Mar 19 (PTI) BJP candidate A John Kumar was injured on Friday when a road side slab gave way while he was campaigning in Kamaraj Nagar area here for the April 6 assembly poll in the union territory.

He suffered injuries on his left leg and was treated as an outpatient at a hospital, soon after which he resumed campaiging in a wheel chair, police said.

Kumar, who shifted his allegiance from Congress to BJP, is seeking to retain Kamaraj Nagar constituency.

