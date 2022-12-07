Hyderabad, Dec 7 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda would attend a public meeting to be organised on December 15 at Karimnagar in Telangana to mark the conclusion of State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar's ongoing fifth phase of the State-wide 'padayatra'.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Man Shoots Down Cows for Entering His Estate in Guhya Village, Complaint Filed; Hunt Launched To Nab Accused.

Nadda would be the chief guest at the public meeting, party sources said on Wednesday.

Sanjay Kumar, Lok Sabha member from Karimnagar, began the fifth phase of his march, named 'Praja Sangrama Yatra', on November 28 in Nirmal district after offering prayers at a temple in a village.

Also Read | PMGKAY Scheme: Government Allocates 1,118 Lakh Tonnes of Foodgrains, Rs 3.91 Lakh Crore As Subsidy Under the Scheme.

Kumar had launched the first phase of the padayatra last year from the Bhagya Lakshmi temple at Charminar, Hyderabad.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)