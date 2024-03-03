New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party National President Jagat Prakash Nadda will visit Karnataka on a two-day visit from Monday, where he will participate in many public and organisational programmes.

The party said that JP Nadda will hold a booth Karyakarta Sammelan in Chikodi and interact with the beneficiaries of the Swanidhi Yojana and intellectuals in Belagavi.

Also Read | BPSC Recruitment 2024: Vacancies Notified For Over 46,000 Posts on bpsc.bih.nic.in, Know How to Apply.

BJP chief will also hold a core committee meeting of Chikodi, Belagavi, Bagalkot and Vijayapura parliamentary constituencies in Kakati, Belagavi at 9 pm on Monday.

"Nadda will reach Sambra Airport, Belagavi, in Karnataka, tomorrow at 8:30 pm onMonday, March 4," an official statement issued by the BJP read.

Also Read | Congress Defectors Are 'Washing Machine' Beneficiaries, Says Jairam Ramesh.

On March 5, which will be the second day of his visit to the southern state, Nadda will address the booth karyakarta sammelan at 11:15 am at Kiwad Ground, Chikodi.

"JP Nadda will also interact with the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana at ITC Welcome Hotel, Belagavi. After this, he will interact with the intellectuals at Jirge Auditorium, Belagavi, at 5:15 pm on Tuesday," the party said.

Setting the pace ahead of its rivals, the BJP released its first list of 195 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls on Saturday.

The Lok Sabha polls are slated to be held in April-May this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)