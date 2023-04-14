New Delhi [India] April 14 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Friday paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary at BJP headquarters in Delhi and said that the party is working on the footprints of Dr BR Ambedkar.

"BJP is working on the footprints of Dr BR Ambedkar and under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are working for the growth and development of the country," BJP national president JP Nadda said.

"Today, the country is celebrating the 133rd birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar. We cannot forget his contribution to the development of the country," Nadda said.

"He was the architect of the Indian Constitution. Each and every member of the BJP is remembering him today," he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also paid tribute to the key architect of India's Constitution on the occasion by offering a garland.

On the occasion of the 133rd birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel paid tribute to the key architect of India's Constitution and inaugurated the "Yuva Jodo Abhiyan".

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also paid floral tribute to the 132nd birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, in Dr Ambedkar Park, Panaji.

Meanwhile, on the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, a crowd of followers gathered at Deekshabhoomi (sacred monument of Navayana Buddhism), Nagpur.

Earlier in the day PM Modi, President Murmu, and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati also paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar.

Born on April 14, 1891, Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination and supported the rights of women and workers. He died on December 6, 1956.

In 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award. (ANI)

