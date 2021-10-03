New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): Amidst the ongoing political tussle in ruling Congress in Chhattisgarh, Chattisgarh MLA Brihaspat Singh alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is conspiring to destabilise the Bhupesh Baghel government but TS Singh Deo won't fall into the trap of BJP.

He further said that BJP had used the divide and rule policy in Madhya Pradesh which led to the collapse of Kamal Nath government.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Cook Beats Customer to Death After Fight Over Serving Burnt Chapati at Dhaba in Sambhal.

Meanwhile, more than 35 party MLAs are still stationed in Delhi.

Singh said, "Bhartiya Janata party is 'Desi Angrez'. They are trying to divide and rule. These RSS people trying to astray our leaders. They are targeting our Chief ministers. In Madhya Pradesh, they dethroned our government. In Punjab also, they are targeting our Chief minister and other powerful leaders. BJP is trying to divide and rule."

Also Read | Punjab: Man Held for Allegedly Stealing Over Rs 6 Lakh, Jewellery from Doctor’s House in Chandigarh.

"TS Singh Deo is an intelligent and sensible leader. He will not come into the conspiracy of BJP.

RSS people continuously target TS Singh and their supporters. They (BJP) are trying to push them to make controversial statements," he said.

Brihaspat Singh said that there is no differences between Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and State Health Minister TS Singh Deo. "This conspiracy is all created by BJP," he said.

"Our more MLAs will be coming here. Presently, we don't have any agenda. Our MLAs will come and keep their views in front of the concerned Congress leaders. Meanwhile, BJP and RSS continue to target the Chhattisgarh government. With Bhupesh Baghel, all the MLAs are together in Chhattisgarh. The government will run for five years under the leadership of Bhupesh Baghel," said the Chhattisgarh Congress MLA.

Chattisgarh Chief Minister on Thursday said that the visit by Congress MLAs to Delhi should not be seen through the prism of politics. As per party sources, the pro-Baghel camp has been expressing displeasure over a possible change of guard in the state as Congress leader TS Singh Deo has allegedly been pitching for a rotational tenure of the chief minister.

After the Bhupesh Baghel-led government completed two-and-a-half years in office in June, the supporters of TS Singh Deo raised the issue of rotational chief ministership.

Congress won the assembly polls held in December 2018 with a thumping majority. Then, the state Congress president Baghel was made the chief minister. TS Singh Deo was the head of the manifesto committee in the election. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)