Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): A BJP delegation including party's Mumbai chief Mangal Prabhat Lodha met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over various issues including investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput case and reopening of religious places in the state.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

Also Read | Ayodhya | Havan Performed by Pandit Kalki Ram, President of Ramdal Seva Trust at 'Yagyashala' at Ram Ki Paudi: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 3, 2020.

According to the Maharashtra Police, statements of 56 people have been recorded until now in connection with the case.

A team of Bihar Police also reached Mumbai to investigate the case, after an FIR was filed by Patna Police against actor Rhea Chakraborty in Rajput's death case under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including abetment of suicide based on Sushant's father KK Singh. (ANI)

Also Read | Google Pixel 4a Affordable Smartphone Launched at $349, to Go on Sale in India in October.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)