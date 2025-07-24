New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) The BJP has demanded the disqualification of Samajwadi Party's (SP) Muhibullah Nadvi as a member of the Lok Sabha for allegedly holding an "office of profit" as an imam of a mosque and drawing a salary from the Waqf Board.

In a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, BJP minority morcha president Jamal Siddiqui has said the MP from Uttar Pradesh's Rampur is also the imam of a mosque near Parliament and receives a monthly salary of Rs 18,000 from the Waqf Board.

Under Article 102(1)(a) of the Constitution, the imam's post that Nadvi holds can be considered an "office of profit" because it is financed by a statutory body under the Delhi government, Siddiqui said.

"The status of the Imam's post held by Nadvi under the Delhi Waqf Board should be investigated to see if it falls under the category of office of profit," the BJP minority morcha quoted Siddiqui as saying, citing excerpts from his letter to Birla.

"If it is found to be a post of profit, then its investigation should be referred to the Election Commission under Article 103. Also, the process of disqualification of Muhibullah Nadvi should be started as per the Constitution and Lok Sabha rules," he added.

The minority morcha of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said Siddiqui has also written to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, demanding Nadvi's "immediate removal" as the imam of the mosque, as he accused the Rampur MP of using the mosque as his "personal property".

"On July 22, 2025, Muhibullah Nadvi, along with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, his wife, Dharmendra Yadav and other MPs, party workers, held a party meeting at the mosque where Namaz is offered and also had tea and snacks, which is against the Islamic model code of conduct," Siddiqui said.

Nadvi also took SP MP Dimple Yadav to the mosque, even though the entry of women is prohibited there, he alleged.

"There is a place on the first floor of (the mosque) for women to sit. It is worth noting that Dimple Yadav's dress was also against the rules of the mosque," Siddiqui charged, adding, "Muhibullah Nadvi is using this mosque as his personal property and is promoting Samajwadi Party there, which cannot be done as an Imam."

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff.