New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lashed out at Trinamool Congress MP Santanu Sen over his remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sortie in Tejas aircraft during his visit to the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to review the ongoing work at its manufacturing facilities and demanded that the TMC MP should be sacked for the controversial remarks.

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla said that the TMC MP wishing the crashing of Tejas would result in the death of an Air Force pilot and termed the TMC MP's comment as "anti-forces."

Calling the TMC MP's comments a "new low" in national politics, BJP called on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and added that if there is even "an ounce of integrity left in the TMC, they should sack the party MP."

"While hating PM Modi and the BJP, today you are hating India's military and Indian Air Force so much that you are wishing them death. You are wishing for a crash of Tejas fighter jet. What has happened to Trinamool Congress? Mamata Banerjee, if you have even an ounce of patriotism and morality, you should expel Santanu Sen from the party with immediate effect," Shehzad Poonawalla said.

On Saturday, TMC MP Santanu Sen had expressed apprehensions that the Tejas fighter might crash after PM Modi had flown in it.

"I'm a little bit afraid when Narendra Modi was very much there in the country, the ISRO failed. When Kangana Ranaut met Narendra Modi, her movie became a super flop," Sen claimed.

"When Virat Kohli shook hands with Narendra Modi, he didn't get a century for 3 consecutive years. And finally, after winning 10 consecutive matches in the recently held World Cup, just because our Prime Minister went to that stadium, India got defeated in the final...I'm afraid that in no time this particular aircraft gets crashed," he alleged.

PM Modi on Saturday flew in a twin-seater trainer LCA aircraft which was delivered to the Indian Air Force by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited last month.

The sortie of the Prime Minister was being looked after by the Indian Air Force which currently has two squadrons of these planes.

The IAF has already placed orders for 83 new LCAs which are now named 'LCA Mark 1A.'

Prime Minister took to social media platform X to share his experience of taking a sortie of the Tejas fighter.

"Successfully completed a sortie on the Tejas. The experience was incredibly enriching, significantly bolstering my confidence in our country's indigenous capabilities, and leaving me with a renewed sense of pride and optimism about our national potential", the Prime Minister said in a post on X. (ANI)

