New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Noting that refugees from Bangladesh have been settled on railway land for generations, specially in urban areas of West Bengal, BJP MP SS Ahluwalia on Thursday demanded that a central rehabilitation policy be formulated before they are evicted.

Speaking during the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, Ahluwalia, a lawmaker from West Bengal, said that when the railways' freight corridor is built, these refugees who have been living there since 1971 will be evicted and face difficulties without a plan to rehabilitate them.

"When Bangladesh was formed in 1971, the refugees from there have been settled in different vacant places and they settled around railway lines. When the freight corridor is made, expansion will be done and they will be evicted from these areas...whenever there is such an eviction, the railways and the state governments together plan to rehabilitate them, the land for which has to be provided by the states...

"I want to request the prime minister and the rail minister to formulate a policy to rehabilitate them and till such a policy is not brought in, they should not be evicted," he said.

Another issue pertaining to the railways was raised by Shiv Sena MP Shrirang Appa Barne who demanded that the national transporter further develop Bhushi Dam in Lonavala in Maharashtra as a tourist spot to increase footfall.

Congress MP from Kerala V K Sreekandan raised the issue of Anganwadi workers and said their jobs should be regularised so that they can avail healthcare and other benefits.

BJP MP Gopal Shetty demanded that the Centre introduce a provision barring anyone from approaching the courts once a development plan for any infrastructure project has been finalised and work has commenced.

"Such development plans are always finalised after discussion with stakeholders. However, some NGOs or the Green Tribunal try to create roadblocks. This affects such projects and also creates problems for the public. A provision should be brought in by the Centre to ensure that no one can go to court once the development plan is finalised and work has begun," he said.

BJP MPs like Heena Gavit from Nandurbar and Arjunlal Meena from Udaipur raised issues related to students in their constituencies.

