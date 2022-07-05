New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday demanded the removal of Kerala minister Saji Cheriyan for his comments against the Constitution, saying he cannot hold an office enabled by the Constitution he has disrespected.

Union minister V Muraleedharan, a BJP leader from Kerala, also said CPI(M) leaders such as Sitaram Yechury describe the Constitution as a template of Indian nationalism but choose to ignore this deliberate attempt to disregard it.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Kills 30-Year-Old Wife Over Extramarital Affair in Rohini.

This is shameful and proves their "so called respect for the Constitution is just for show", he alleged while demanding that Cheriyan be sacked.

In visuals aired by local TV channels in Kerala, the minister can be seen saying at a recent event that the Constitution of the country "condones exploitation" and is written in a way that helps to "plunder" the people of the country.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Chennai Government Hospital Worker Who Sexually Assaulted Patient Held.

"The @CPIMKerala leaders, including Ministers in @VijayanPinarayi's Cabinet, have crossed all limits of decency in public life. What can we expect from those who toe Chinese Line. CPM never cared or respected Indian Republic," Muraleedharan said on Twitter.

In a statement given in the state Assembly on Tuesday afternoon, Cheriyan said news reports claiming he had criticised the Constitution at an event held at Mallappally in Pathanamthitta district were "distorted". "I am a public servant who respects our Constitution and upholds its noble values....I have never once intended to insult the Constitution or say anything against it," he said.

The central leadership of Kerala's ruling CPI(M) has rejected the demand for the resignation of its minister who holds the Fisheries and Cultural Affairs portfolios, terming it a "slip of the tongue". The issue came to light after visuals of the speech were aired by regional television channels. PTI KR

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)