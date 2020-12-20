By Kumar Gaurav

New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): Ahead of West Bengal Assembly polls 2021, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has deployed state general secretaries (organisation) to reach up to grass-root level with an aim of attaining more than 200 seats in the forthcoming polls.

Five state General Secretary (organisation), who are considered to be the masters of micromanagement and working in the BJP from the RSS, have also been given the responsibility to work in five areas of the state.

The BJP had already politically divided Bengal into five parts - North Bengal, Rath Bang (South Western District), Nabadwip, Medinipur and Kolkata and sent reports of the ground situation to the leaders of the organisation. The party has appointed an observer, a convener at every Lok Sabha level.

National joint General Secretary (organisation) Shivprakash has been involved in the expansion of the organisation, better coordination, planning implementation in Bengal for the last two years, in terms of organisation, Sunil Deodhar is working in the areas around Howrah, Hubli, Medinipur.

BJP State General Secretary organisation from UP, Sunil Bansal working in the Kolkata zone, where the party's national general secretary Dushyant Gautam is in charge. Gujarat's General Secretary (organisation) Bhikubhai Dalsania has been given the job of Navdeep zone of Bengal. Where the work has been given to BJP national secretary Vinod Tawde.

Haryana Organisation General Secretary (organisation) Ravindra Raju has been given the work to look after the Radhbang area where BJP's national secretary in charge is Vinod Sonkar. Himachal's organisation General Secretary Pawan Rana has been stationed in the Hubli-Habra-Medinipur area with Sunil Deodhar and Harish Dwivedi in charge.

Apart from this, Bihar's co-organisation secretary Ratnakar has also been sent to Bengal.

The BJP has started working from the booth level to make direct access to the lower level.

A composition of central office bearers, a Union Minister, an organisation general secretary, a state-level party office-bearer and a local leader has also been formed.

This work has been done at the local level, the observer has been made the state-level leader of the Bengal BJP, while Convenor has been made the local leader of district level.

So far, about 65,000 booth committees have been set up all across the State. In the next 20-25 days, about 15 to 20 booth committees will be created and till now more than 14,000 Shakti Kendra have been created in Bengal.

In the five zones of Bengal, the BJP has appointed five of its veteran leaders as central observers and is now working towards strengthening the party at the micro-level by deploying five (organisation) General Secretary to oversee its organisational functioning.

According to the sources, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has asked all its constituency in-charges (Central Ministers) to come and look after the preparation of the poll on every Saturday and Sunday. (ANI)

