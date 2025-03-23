Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 23 (ANI): Following the Joint Action Committee (JAC) meeting on delimitation issue, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) National Spokesperson Kovai Sathyan said that the BJP and DMK were staging a drama for political mileage ahead of 2026 elections.

Kovai Sathyan said, "Yesterday's meeting was nothing but a big drama. The letter which CM Stalin wrote to them extending invitations stated that they are not against delimitation whereas in Tamil Nadu DMK's propaganda is delimitation is detrimental to TN."

"The AIADMK said that the proportion of Tamil Nadu MPs at present is 7.18 percent, and it should not change. This resolution was intentionally left out by DMK when we attended the all-party meeting. They are desperate to set this issue as the tone for the upcoming 2026 elections. The BJP and DMK are playing politics to their own benefit to the political gallery of their own followers," he further said.

Earlier Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Saturday stated that the opposition parties are aiming to raise awareness among the public on the proposed issue of delimitation.

His remarks came hours after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin hosted the first meeting of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) on delimitation in Chennai.

The meeting was attended by various political leaders, including Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Odisha Congress President Bhakta Charan Das, and Biju Janata Dal leader Sanjay Kumar Das Burma, among others.

Stalin has said that the next meeting on the delimitation of constituencies will be held in Hyderabad, Telangana.

"We will take up this issue up to Delhi level...The second meeting is going to be organised in Hyderabad...A closed-door meeting and a public meeting will be organised...We want to make the public aware of this issue," CM Reddy told reporters after attending the meeting.

After the first meeting of the Joint Action Committee on delimitation, a resolution was unanimously adopted which asserts that "any delimitation exercise carried out by the Centre should be done "transparently" and after discussion and deliberation with all stakeholders. (ANI)

