Barpeta (Assam) [India], March 14 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that BJP does politics for the development of the country while others do it for personal gain.

Singh was addressing party workers of three NDA allies in Assam's Barpeta -- BJP, AGP and UPPL-- and explaining to them how they have to interact with the voters and make them aware of the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"All of us are people who do politics but we do not politics for forming government but for the formation of the country & the society. This is the difference between other political parties & ours. We don't form a government for someone's benefit.

"Earlier when India spoke at international forums no one took it seriously. But today when India speaks at the international forum the entire world listens," he added.

Further Singh also claimed that the NDA government will return to power by winning more than 400 seats during the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"There is no doubt at all that our government will be formed at the Centre. I believe the NDA will win more than 400 seats and the whole of the world has acknowledged it," he said.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies will win 13 out of 14 parliamentary seats in the state in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

While replying to a question in a press conference held at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati, the Assam CM said that earlier he used to say that the BJP-led NDA's number would be 11 in Assam, "But after Congress announces its list of candidates, I am very sure that, we will win 13 seats this time. We will not be able to win the Dhubri seat."

He further said that in the Dibrugarh seat, Sarbananda Sonowal will win with a margin of over three lakh votes.

In Assam, BJP is contesting in 11 seats while its ally party Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) will contest in Barpeta and Dhubri seats and UPPL in Kokrajhar seat.

On the other hand, Congress has announced the list of candidates for 12 parliamentary constituencies of Assam including Gaurav Gogoi in Jorhat, Pradyut Borodoloi in Nagaon, Mira Barthakur Goswami in Guwahati, Rakibul Hussain in Dhubri, Jairam Engleng in Diphu. (ANI)

