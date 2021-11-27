New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): The BJP in Uttar Pradesh has embarked on 'Fark Saaf Hai' mega campaign on social media to bolster the party's prospects for the forthcoming assembly polls with a focus on the "positive difference" made in the state by the Yogi Adiyanath government.

The campaign compares the progress of the past nearly five years to the performance of the Samajwadi Party and BSP governments in the state.

BJP Uttar Pradesh Social Media Head Ankit Chandel said the main objective of the 'Fark Saaf Hai (difference is clear)' is to highlight the way the BJP government in the state "has worked tirelessly" and the difference it has made to the lives of people.

"The main aim is to tell people what difference has come about since the present BJP government came to power in 2017 and the way it has worked for benefit of people," he said.

Chandel said the party is talking about the various initiatives for the development of the state.

"How we have worked for development and the changes we have brought and the speed of our work and the approach of previous governments," he said.

He said campaigns are run on different platforms of social media every day on different topics and in the evening, a senior leader or minister connects live on a topic in social media dialogue.

Chandel said leaders including party ministers Mahender Pratap Singh, Satish Mahana and Brijesh Pathak and Surya Pratap Shahi have taken part in the social media dialogue under 'Fark Saaf Hai' campaign.

He said the issues taken up during the day are also discussed at night and people from different sections get connected through Twitter.

He said issues being taken up in the campaign include improvement in the law and order situation and the state's economic growth.

"Fark Saaf Hai campaign was earlier planned for only 10 days but the response to the campaign is very good. So we are extending this campaign. The 'views' are growing, responses are good and we are getting more reactions. People wait to get connected with our programme. This is good engagement of people with BJP through social media," he said.

The theme of BJP's overall campaign in the state is 'Soch imandar, kaam damdar, abki baar BJP sarkar'.

Uttar Pradesh will go for assembly polls early next year. (ANI)

