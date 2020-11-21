Jammu, Nov 21 (PTI) The BJP on Saturday expelled a leader for contesting the upcoming District Development Council (DDC) elections against the official candidate of the party.

J-K BJP president Ravinder Raina ordered the expulsion of state executive member Arun Sharma from the primary membership of the party following the recommendation of the disciplinary committee, a party spokesman said.

The disciplinary committee considered the case of gross indiscipline by Sharma, who had filed his papers in DDC elections from the Purmandal Territorial Constituency in Samba district against the official candidate and has not withdrawn his candidature despite instructions from the party, he said.

The three-member committee, headed by Sunil Sethi, recommended the expulsion of Sharma to set an example that indiscipline would not be tolerated, the spokesman said.

“This type of indiscipline is creating unrest in the party cadre and bringing a bad name to the party known for discipline and unity,” the disciplinary committee said.

