New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has extended support to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in Lakshadweep.

In a post on social media platform X on Friday, BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde said, "BJP extend complete support to NCP (Ajit Pawar) candidate from Lakshadweep. Together NDA can and NDA will achieve victory!"

The Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP is yet to finalise the candidate in Lakshadweep for the general elections.

"Under the leadership of National President of Bharatiya Janata Party, Jagat Prakash Nadda, the party has decided that in the parliamentary elections 2024, BJP will support the candidate of National Congress Party (Ajit Pawar) from Lakshadweep," according to a statement issued from the office of Tawde.

Tawde, in the statement, also expressed confidence in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) crossing the 400-mark in the Lok Sabha. Further, he asserted that PM Modi will return to power.

"Under the leadership of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi, NDA will cross the 400 mark. With the blessings of the public, the NDA government will be formed again at the Center under the leadership of the successful Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi with a majority of more than 400," it said.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Mohammed Faizal PP of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Sharad Pawar won the seat in the Lakshadweep Lok Sabha constituency, securing 22,851 votes.

Faizal defeated Hamdullah Sayeed of the Congress party by a margin of 823 votes, retaining his position as the incumbent MP. Congress has fielded Sayeed again this year.

The Lakshadweep LS constituency which is reserved for the Scheduled Tribes will go to polls on April 19 in a single phase.

The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. The counting of votes will held on June 4. (ANI)

