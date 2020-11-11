Mangaluru, Nov 11 (PTI) The by-poll victories in two assembly constituencies in Karnataka is a reflection of the mindset of the people who have accepted the BJPs development agenda, party state president Nalin Kumar Kateel said here on Wednesday.

Addressing reporters here, he said the mandate given to BJP in the by-elections held for Sira and Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly constituencies and for three legislative council elections proved that the Congress party is unreliable.

He said people have rejected the politics of caste and goondaism and blessed the BJP in both assembly constituencies.

"The victory is the result of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappas development agenda and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision in governance," he said.

He said the NDA's performance in the Bihar assembly polls showed that the Modi wave is still present in the country. PTI

