New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): Congress leader Pramod Tiwari on Monday said that after the NDA's seat-sharing formula, Nitish Kumar will not become the Chief Minister again, adding that this time the Janata Dal (United) Chief will not be able to become the Leader of Opposition either.

"I sympathise with Nitish Kumar; he was not supposed to become the Chief Minister, and now he will not even be able to become an LoP either... They (BJP) took 139 seats for themselves and gave the remaining 101 seats to Nitish Kumar. He will not become the CM; the CM will definitely be from the Mahagathbandhan," Tiwari told ANI.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Kumar Jha on Monday said that despite the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's continuous claims of being their "elder brother", the role of the same had been destroyed by their own people.

"I am seeing it as 142 and 101. BJP+ is 142 and JDU is 101... Nitish Kumar has been telling the BJP for many years that we are the big brother. The entire role of Big Brother has been meticulously destroyed by their own people..." Jha said.

The NDA on Sunday officially announced its seat-sharing formula for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

Under the arrangement, the BJP and JD(U) will contest 101 seats each, while the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will contest 29 seats. The Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) will contest six seats each.

After the announcement, Jitan Ram Manjhi reaffirmed his unwavering loyalty to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed confidence in the NDA's victory.

"I am heading to Patna now... By the way, let me tell you something I've said before and I'm saying again today... I, Jitan Ram Manjhi, will stand with the Honorable Prime Minister @narendramodiji until my last breath," Manjhi said in a post on X.

"There will be prosperity in Bihar, with Nitish, Modi ji's government will be there," he added.

The 243 Assembly seats will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with counting of votes to be held on November 14.

This upcoming electoral contest will be between the NDA, led by the BJP, and Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), and the INDIA bloc, led by Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). (ANI)

