Bengaluru, January 14: Senior Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao alleged that the BJP is giving election tickets to "criminals, rapists and molesters "in Uttar Pradesh, and added that on the other hand the Congress Party is fielding the mother of the Unnao rape victim.

Rao, who is the Congress party incharge of Goa, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, said, "The BJP claims to be a party with a difference. But they give tickets to criminals, rapists and molesters in the Uttar Pradesh election. Meanwhile, the Congress Party fields the mother of the Unnao rape victim. This is the difference between the BJP and the Congress." Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Nominations for First Phase Begins Today Under Strict COVID-19 Guidelines.

The Congress party has been a role model as it offers tickets in the local body polls to crime victims, he further said. "The Congress party is pro-poor, whereas BJP gives tickets to criminals," Rao said Also Read | AGS Transact Technologies Sets IPO Price Band at Rs 166-175 per Share.

In the UP elections, out of the total Congress candidates, 40 per cent are women. This is the real Congress, he added.

