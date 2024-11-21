Ambala (Haryana) [India], November 21 (ANI): Haryana Minister and BJP leader Anil Vij on Thursday excuded confidence that the BJP-led government will be formed in both Maharashtra as well as in Jharkhand.

"BJP is going to form the government in Maharashtra as well as Jharkhand. BJP will win in both places," he said.

Also Read | Pakistan Shooting: Death Toll in Gun Attack on Shias in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rises to 42.

Vij further slammed the Congress party's allegation of EVM being hacked following the exit polls projection, stating that the "Congress has a university of lies," and asked, "what about the EVMs from the place they have won?"

"Congress has a university of lies, where there is a syllabus that when they lose, they cry about the EVM. They are just completing the syllabus. Now when they lose from a place, they say the EVM was hacked, but what about the EVMs from the place they have won? If they want to say all these things, then create an example by resigning from the seats they have won, saying that the EVMs were hacked," he added.

Also Read | Agra Shocker: Man Gets Wife Raped, Films Act and Uses Video to Blackmail Her For INR 2 Lakh; Arrested.

On Wednesday, the state of Maharashtra went to the polls in their 288 assembly seats in a single phase, along with Jharkhand for the second phase of polls.

The exit polls projected that the BJP-led Mahayuti will again form the government in Maharashtra, and in Jharkhand too, the BJP-led NDA will replace the incumbent JMM government.

In Maharashtra, according to the Republic TV-PMARQ exit poll, the Mahayuti alliance could win 137-157 seats, whereas the Maha Vikas Aghadi could get 126-147 seats and others 2-8 seats. Matrize exit poll projected 150-170 seats for the Mahayuti alliance and 110-130 seats for Maha Vikas Aghadi. It said others could get 8-10 seats. Chanakya Strategies projected that Mahayuti will win 152-150 seats, MVA 130-138 seats, and others 6-8 seats. 'Peoples Pulse' projected Mahayuti scoring a decisive victory by getting 175-195 seats. It said Maha Vikas Aghadi is poised to get 85-112 seats and 'others' winning 7-12 seats. The majority mark in the Maharashtra assembly is 145.

In Jharkhand, according to Chanakya Strategies exit poll, the BJP-led NDA is likely to win 45-50 seats in the state while the JMM-led alliance would win 35-38 seats. It said others could get 3-5 seats. People's Pulse exit poll said that the NDA may get 44-53 seats, the JMM-led alliance 25-37 seats, and others 5-9 seats. Matrize exit poll said NDA is poised to win 42-47 seats, the INDIA bloc 25-30 seats, and others 1-4 seats.

The BJP-led alliance included the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal (United), and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas). The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led alliance includes Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist).

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai in Lucknow said the exit polls were proven wrong earlier and that the MVA will be forming the government in Maharashtra with the INDIA alliance in Jharkhand.

"The previous exit polls showed NDA was ahead sometimes or UPA was ahead...The exit polls will also be proven wrong. I went to Maharashtra, and as per my knowledge, Maha Vikas Aghadi is going to form its government in Maharashtra, and the INDIA alliance will form its government in Jharkhand," Rai said.

The counting and results for both the polls will be declared on November 23. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)