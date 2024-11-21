Agra, November 21: In a shocking incident in Agra’s Sita Nagar, a man allegedly forced his friend to rape his wife, filmed the act, and later blackmailed her for Rs 2 lakh. The victim, a labourer with a 12-year-old son, lodged a complaint, leading to the arrest of her husband and his friend.

According to the woman, her husband, who visits home only a few days each month, returned in September with a friend from Achhnera. After dinner, she went to sleep with her son. She later discovered that her husband had demanded INR 5,000 the following day, which she gave him. Days later, he demanded INR 2 lakh, threatening to make a video viral if she didn’t comply. Hyderabad Shocker: Instagram Friend Rapes Minor, ‘Marries’ Her Before Killing Her to Avoid Suspicion; 3 Arrested.

When the woman confronted him, the husband showed her the video, revealing that in an intoxicated state, he had forced his friend to rape her and secretly filmed it, reported ABP News. Despite her pleas, the husband remained adamant, sending the video to her phone as a further threat. Balangir Shocker: Tribal Woman Publicly Raped, Forced to Eat Feces in Odisha (Watch Video).

The woman reported the matter to Etmaddaula police station, and a case was registered. Both the husband and his friend were arrested. ACP Hemant Kumar confirmed the incident, stating, “The accused drugged his wife, made his friend rape her, filmed the act, and later blackmailed her. A case has been registered, and the accused have been arrested under relevant sections.”

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

