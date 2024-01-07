Jaipur, January 7: Rajasthan government, led by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, renamed Indira Rasoi Yojana to Shree Annapurna Rasoi Yojana on Saturday. The scheme to provide meals at subsidised rates was launched by the previous Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government. As per the order by the state's Local Self Government Department, the per plate weight has been increased to 600 gm in the 'Shri Annapurna Rasoi Yojana'. Rajasthan: CM Bhajanlal Sharma-Led BJP Government Transfers 72 IAS Officers, 121 RAS Officers in First Bureaucratic Reshuffle

The government grant payable per plate has also been increased to Rs 22 from Rs 17, the order stated. However, the beneficiary's contribution of Rs 8 per plate will remain the same, it added. Also, orders were issued to change the name on all hoardings and online portals as well.

The Indira Rasoi Yojana, in which poor and needy people will get nutritious food for just Rs 8, was launched in August 2020 with the tagline 'no one should sleep hungry'.

