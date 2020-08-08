Lucknow, Aug 8 (PTI) The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has proved to be a "failure" in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and patients were neither getting medicines nor proper treatment, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav alleged on Saturday.

The state has so far recorded 1,18,038 COVID-19 cases and 2,028 deaths due to the disease. At present, there are 46,177 active cases and 69,833 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovery.

Hitting out at the Yogi Adityanath dispensation, Yadav, in a press statement, claimed that it has proved "incapable and helpless" in dealing with the coronavirus.

"As the situation is going out of control, a 'no test-no case' strategy has been adopted in the state."

Alleging that BJP governments, both at the Centre and Uttar Pradesh, are making "mere claims", Yadav claimed that Yogi Adityanath's tenure as chief minister is being "spent in cutting the ribbons of the works done by the previous Samajwadi Party government".

The former chief minister said officials, policemen, members of the judiciary, employees of banks, health and education sector are falling prey to coronavirus infection and this is a matter of grave concern.

"The patients are neither getting medicines nor treatment in time. Because of administrative failure, the number of deaths can go high," Yadav said.

Referring to CM Adityanath inaugurating a 400-bed hospital in Noida on Saturday, Yadav said its foundation was laid during his Samajwadi Party Government and the current chief minister has merely fulfilled the formality of cutting the ribbon.

Yadav asked the state government to rise from its slumber and ensure that correct reports of COVID-19 tests are provided and that too promptly.

