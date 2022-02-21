Prayagraj, Feb 21 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday attacked the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, saying those who call cow mother have rendered it helpless.

The Congress leader said this addressing a public meeting and claimed that every village in his state has a cowshed while in UP the government uses the animal only for politics.

Baghel also accused the BJP of dragging religion into politics.

For them, religion is in danger when elections approach, Baghel said.

The chief minister said his government buys cow dung at Rs 2 per kg.

The Congress will implement this system in Uttar Pradesh if voted to power in the Assembly polls, he said, adding that gaushalas will be built in every village of the state.

Terming the BJP anti-farmer, Baghel alleged that a son of the BJP's Union minister drove a car over farmers, apparently referring to the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

When Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wanted to go there to share the pain of farmers, she was arrested, he said.

