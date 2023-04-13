Bastar (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 13 (ANI):Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) failed to uphold people's trust in their 15-year-long tenure in Chhattisgarh as people were made 'nirbhar', not 'aatmanirbhar', adding that Bhupesh Baghel government has restored their pride.

The Congress General Secretary made the remarks at 'The Bharosa Sammelan' of the Congress party in Jagdalpur in Bastar, Chhattisgarh.

"There was a time when people were scared in visiting Bastar, but today this place has become a brand. The place is recognized not just across the country but also globally. With the help of state government packaging, handicraft and millets are yielding better returns," Priyanka Gandhi said.

"The place has developed into a brand in handicraft, tourism, and film shooting. It is happening because the government is working on the bharsoa (expectations) of the people," she added.

Priyanka Gandhi accused BJP of "shattering" the confidence of the people and keeping them "dependent" on the government.

"It's not as if people didn't trust BJP, they did for 15 years But they (BJP) did not uphold people's trust. There was fear, hunger and massive corruption here. People's lands were seized, and they were handcuffed. There was scam after scam. They (BJP) made you 'nirbhar' (dependant), but not atmanirbhar (self-dependant). People were not provided schemes that would have made you self-reliant," Priyanka said in a veiled attack at BJP government's flagship mission of making India a self-reliant country.

The Congress leader further said that under the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government in the state, the city of Bastar has developed into a 'brand' and restored "people's pride".

"Under BJP's rule, people were overlooked. Cows used to roam on roads, women with self-help groups were under heavy debt, the health system was pathetic, 3000 schools were closed and 4.5 lakh children were malnourished. But, in these five years, Congress has restored your pride. lands were returned to the people, under the 'Gothan' model, the cows have been provided shelter, and the Bastar has been developed into a brand. In the tribal festivals also, the government will sanction money so that the people can celebrate their festivals proudly," she said.

Priyanka Gandhi further added, "It is very easy for those in power to do corruption, as you saw under the 15-year BJP's rule in the state. But today, unemployment is the lowest in Chhattisgarh, and the highest forest rights have been provided here. MSP is being provided on more than 60 items. The health model of the state is being praised globally. The wages of Anganwadi workers have risen to 10,000, 1.65 lakh women have been cured from anaemia, and Bhai-Dada clinics have also started".

She also said raised the slogan of 'Chhattisgarhiya sabse badhiya', saying that it represents the culture of the state's people.

"A place is marked by three main points. Firstly, the culture of the place should be respected. Secondly, the people should be respected, and those in power should respect the voices of the people. Such as the slogan 'Chhattisgarhiya sabse badhiya' (People of Chhattisgarh are the best) has all these points," she added. (ANI)

