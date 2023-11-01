New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha on Wednesday alleged that the BJP government at the Centre made a "scheme" to arrest the top leaders of the Opposition INDIA alliance and the first arrest under this will be that of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Chadha said that the formation of the INDIA alliance made BJP leaders fearful of the loss in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. So the ruling BJP made a strategy to implicate the top leaders of INDIA alliance and put them in jail.

"When top leaders are in jail how can they contest elections and run their parties? If the top leaders of the INDIA alliance are in jail, then only the BJP can effectively campaign and in that way, they can win the election," Chadha said here in a press conference.

"For this, our sources say that a scheme has been made, and the first arrest under this will be that of Aravind Kejriwal who is going to be arrested by BJP's agencies," he added.

He said that the BJP used to win the elections because the Opposition votes were divided and this scenario ceased after the formation of the INDIA alliance.

Chadha also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi government wants Arvind Kejriwal arrested so that BJP can win all seven Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 general election.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Arvind Kejriwal, on November 2, to question him in connection with its ongoing probe into the Delhi excise policy case.

Kejriwal was earlier summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in April this year, in connection with the case.

However, Kejriwal was not named as an accused in the first information report (FIR) filed by the CBI on August 17, last year.

The Rouse Avenue Court on Friday extended the Judicial custody of Aam Aadmi Party leader and MP Sanjay Singh till November 10 next month in connection with the alleged liquor scam case. He was recently arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the case.

In February 2023, former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI for alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi's new excise policy.The policy was withdrawn amid allegations of foul play by the opposition. Sisodia is currently in judicial custody.

According to the CBI, Sisodia had played the most important and vital role in the criminal conspiracy and was deeply involved in the formulation as well as the implementation of the said policy to ensure the achievement of the objectives of the said conspiracy. (ANI)

