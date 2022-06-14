New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday accused the BJP of conspiring to defame the Gandhi family and the Congress by destroying their credibility through a "false" money laundering case being pursued by the Enforcement Directorate.

The opposition party also accused the BJP of spreading hatred in the name of Hindutva and alleged that its intention is to create a "Hindu-rashtra".

It further alleged that the BJP government is trying to disturb the country's atmosphere and create circumstances to thwart Congress's efforts to unite India through the "Bharat Jodo yatra", which the party has announced from October 2 from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

Noting that these are dangerous times, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the atmosphere in the nation is being vitiated and people are being forced to hate each other and communities fight against one another.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said the Congress will continue its struggle and will not bow down before the tyranny of the BJP government.

"They want to defame Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi and the BJP government is hatching a conspiracy to destroy their credibility through such false cases. That is why they are misusing all central agencies, as they failed to make 'Congress-mukt bharat'," he said, adding that only the opposition leaders have been targeted.

"This is the fight for truth and this fight will not stop and this will be taken forward across the country," he asserted.

Baghel also claimed that a feeling of political vendetta is all over the country and "the entire opposition should come together under one platform" to fight this.

Gehlot said "we are witnessing for the first time that no one can walk on Delhi roads and anyone coming from outside is being stopped and put in jails. Where is the democracy left in the country. Such is the state in the national capital, no one is allowed to enter the AICC headquarters and it has been barricaded."

"We wanted to meet our workers and leaders, as they are not criminals but only political detainees. This is happening for the first time that a chief minister is not allowed to meet party leaders lodged in a police station. These are dangerous times," he said.

The Rajasthan chief minister asked what was the need to give notice to Rahul and Sonia Gandhi after the case was closed in 2015.

"This was only to trouble them by reopening the case. It is in your nature to do so, as ED, CBI and Income Tax is being misused and the entire country knows so. But people do not speak out out of fear. Somewhere bulldozers are being used and journalists and writers are being targeted in the name of anti-nationals," he said.

Gehlot said the ED notices despite closure of the case is a sign on how they can go to any extent and the entire country feels that the terror of ED, CBI and Income Tax is troubling everyone.

"They are not concerned about what the people think, even though we respected the sentiment of people and even ministers had to resign out of public opinion.

"They are shamefully ruling and want to make only a Hindu rashtra and how they are spewing venom in the name of Hindu and Hindutva. Mahatma Gandhi said he is a proud Hindu but respects all other religions. Is such a feeling there in BJP leaders," Gehlot asked.

The Congress leader said there are traffic jams happening in Delhi but they want to put the blame on the Congress.

"Our leaders are lodged in police stations, why is there still traffic jams, only to defame the Congress. This is a conspiracy against the Congress," he alleged.

They cannot do anything to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, he claimed, noting that such an atmosphere has been created in the country, as if money laundering of crores has been done.

"The Congress is strong, for various reasons. It may not have been able to form its government as polarisation was done on a big scale and where ever governments are formed due to religious polarisation, it has had serious consequences. Hitler also did the same thing as is happening now in India. In Germany too, people were instigated the same way. They are going the same way," he alleged.

Gehlot urged people to think about this as these are dangerous times, where democracy was in danger, there is tension everywhere which is being deliberately created between Hindus and Muslims.

He alleged that the BJP is not concerned about such an atmosphere prevailing in the country, which is not seen in any democracy.

"We urge the prime minister to appeal to the people for maintaining peace and harmony and for ending violence and condemn it. The atmosphere in the country is very dangerous," he noted, adding that both the PM and Home minister are feeling ashamed even to say this. "What can be more unfortunate than this."

"I request the prime minister to come forward and save the country. It is his responsibility," he said.

Gehlot also urged the media to come forward and not be afraid, as it has a responsibility towards the country and say what is right and what is wrong.

Baghel alleged that the atmosphere in Delhi since yesterday is tense and AICC office has been cordoned off and barricaded and converted into a cantonment.

The manner in which our leaders were mistreated and beaten up yesterday and today is shameful, he said.

"Today the situation is such that every tactic is being used to suppress the opposition. Rahul Gandhi is raising issues of public, be it China, inflation or joblessness, and that is why the BJP is trying to vitiate the atmosphere in the country.

"The Congress has decided to take out a "Bharat Jodo Yatra" to unite people, as the BJP is trying to disturb the atmosphere and divide the country, he alleged.

