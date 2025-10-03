New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi President Saurabh Bhardwaj on Thursday alleged that the BJP government wanted to privatise healthcare and hospital facilities, so they have deliberately crippled the resources and medicines available at government hospitals, and the patients were left in distress.

Addressing a press conference, Saurabh Bhardwaj said, "BJP has completed 8 months in Delhi, and the dismal condition of the government hospitals, which exist currently, is like never before. There was a time when all medicines were provided free under former CM Arvind Kejriwal, and all tests were free. If some of the test facilities were not available, then they were conducted in private labs free of cost. If any surgery was difficult, then they used to be done in a private hospital. Today, there is chaos in the government hospital under the BJP government. Neither are there medicines, nor equipment for surgery, nor are medical consumables available. Implants used in orthopaedic surgery are not available.Patients have to buy medicines from their own pocket."

He alleged that this is the condition of Delhi government hospitals as well as government hospitals under the Central government, like Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

He further said, "Why is the BJP government doing like this? BJP wants to privatise the hospitals and healthcare. BJP wants to give big benefits to private hospitals and Nursing homes, so it deliberately started to cripple the government healthcare facility. The patients who used to visit from UP, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand are suffering like the patients in Delhi. The lack of medicines in Delhi government hospitals has been created."

He further alleged that earlier there was a budget of Rs 80 crores, which has been cut in the Delhi Arogya Kosh.

"The budget of Rs 80 crores in Delhi Arogya Kosh has been reduced to zero. The Farishtey scheme has also been stopped. Medicines procured through CPA have become negligible, and there is a shortage of medicines," he added. (ANI)

