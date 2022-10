Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 9 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Sunday said they have come to the state to change the image and destiny of Himachal Pradesh.

"Elected representatives are sitting here...We have not come here to sit on our seats, we have come to change the image and destiny of Himachal Pradesh," said BJP chief JP Nadda at the conference of representatives of Panchayat Raj institutions.

Also Read | Jharkhand Shocker: Man Sets 4-Year-Old Daughter on Fire After Quarrel With Wife in Lohardaga, Arrested.

He further said that the "chair" (power) is essential but not their goal, it is necessary for development.

Terming the BJP as the world's largest political party, Nadda said, "Political parties are unable to conduct meeting with the number as we have in our conference.

Also Read | UP Horror: Pregnant Rape Victim Burnt Alive by Accused’s Mother After Village Panchayat Asks Her Son to Marry Victim in Mainpuri.

Earlier, Nadda was on a tour to Assam with Home Minister Amit Shah and while addressing the inaugural function of BJP's biggest party headquarters-- Atal Buhari Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati-- he said that BJP is the only ideology-based and national party in India.

The Congress does not have any particular ideology and the BJP is the only ideology-based and national party in India said the BJP national president.

At the inaugural function, he also said that the party has proposed to set up 512 offices across the country out of which 236 offices have been constructed and 154 offices are under construction.

In the coming days, the BJP will have a grand office in the entire country including Assam and North East, Nadda said on Saturday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)