Gumla, October 9: A man set his four-year-old daughter on fire following a quarrel with his wife, at Kocha Barnag village under the Kisko police station area of Lohardaga district on Friday night, police said on Saturday.

Local residents said that it was around 9 pm on Friday when the accused, Sanju Turi, committed the crime after some altercation with his wife, reported TOI.

The 35-year-old accused was arrested late on Friday night. The victim is admitted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (Rims) in Ranchi.

Police said Turi was in an inebriated condition when he entered into a fight with his wife Heera Devi (30), suspecting her of having an extra-marital relationship with another man.

He took out a knife to attack her, who saved herself by locking her inside another room. Turi, then, poured kerosene on their daughter, Somari Kumari, and set her on fire.

Hearing the cries of the minor, neighbours rushed in to her rescue and took her to the sadar hospital, police added.

“The victim was brought on Friday at 10 pm with 80% burn injuries. Her condition was critical and we referred her to Rims in Ranchi,”said Dr Sudama Prasad who attended the child at hospital.

Lohardaga sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) B N Singh said that the accused has been arrested and he is being interrogated in connection with the case.

