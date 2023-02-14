Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 14 (ANI):Noting that there is marked positive change in the lives of people at the grassroots due to initiatives of the Centre, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that there is "no competition" for the BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the people of the country are wholeheartedly moving with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Shah also said that the people of the country will decide about the principal opposition party to BJP in the 2024 polls and they have not given this label to any party.

Taking a swipe at Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi, Shah said he might not have campaigned in poll-bound states but results in elections in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya will show strength of the opposition party in states it once dominated.

He expressed confidence in the BJP performing well in states going to the polls this year including Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

Shah said India has made progress across all sectors and referred to the country being the fastest-growing major economy apart from the steps taken by the government to boost internal security and reduce import-dependence in defence.

He said progress of the country, making the country secure and making the economy the fastest growing economy in the world have been among the priorities of the government.

Shah said there is recognition of India's achievements in the world.

"During the small period of eight years, we have tried to raise the standard of living of 60 crore poor people in the country and we were also successful. There have been so many achievements. There are major changes in Railways, there is new policy in the space sector and we are preparing to be a leader in the sector, with new policy we are moving ahead in the drone sector," said Amit Shah in a wide-ranging interview to ANI.

He said successful attempts have been made to make India a manufacturing hub.

Shah said efforts towards self-reliance in the defence sector and reducing India's reliance on other countries by 30 per cent in eight years is a big achievement.

"The Left-wing extremism is towards its end. There is control and domination of our agencies on terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. In the Northeast, we have found solutions (to problems) and over 8,000 members of militant organisations have joined the mainstream."

Shah said the central government' schemes have effectively reached the grassroots.

"In Tripura, I went for a meal to a house that belonged to a poor family. They showed me the toilet, gas cylinder, electricity and tap water and Ayushman Bharat card...all this reached the poor family household."

He said the woman of the house referred to a sack of rice and said they will be able to sell it as they are getting ration through the central government. "The house was plastered and there was a sense of pride," he said.

"So there is this change. I feel that in 2024 there is no competition and everyone in the country is moving ahead with PM Modi," Shah said.

Asked about the principal opposition in 2024 and if it was Congress led by Rahul Gandhi, he said it is to be "decided by the people of the country".

"Till now people have not given the label of principal opposition to any one party in Lok Sabha."

Asked about the likelihood of Rahul Gandhi emerging as the PM candidate after his Bharat Jodo Yatra against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah said there is election in three states and it is to be seen what is the impact.

Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya will go for the assembly polls later this month.

Asked about Rahul Gandhi not campaigning so far in Tripura, which will go to the polls on February 16, Shah said coming to a state might be a question of time for the Congress MP but there should be a result for the party. "Let's see what the result comes".

He said the three states where elections are being held were in the past strong Congress states.

"We will see on the day of counting, before 12 PM, a full majority for the BJP," said Shah.

