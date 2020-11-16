Chandigarh, Nov 16 (PTI) BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh on Monday said his party has started preparations on a war footing to contest all 117 seats in the 2022 Punjab assembly elections.

Chugh said the organisational structure at 23,000 polling booths in the state is being strengthened by mobilising BJP workers at the grassroots level.

“BJP president J P Nadda will virtually inaugurate 10 district offices of the party on November 19 and thereafter will undertake a three-day tour to the state to take stock of the preparations and galvanise party workers for the forthcoming assembly poll battle,” Chugh said in a statement here.

He said the party leaders led by state unit president Ashwani Sharma will popularise 160 public welfare schemes launched by the Narendra Modi government in Punjab and apprise people of the progress made on them in the state.

He said the party has started preparations on a war footing to contest all 117 Vidhan Sabha seats in Punjab.

Nearly two months ago, the Shiromani Akali Dal, an old ally of the BJP, had quit the NDA over the Centre's farm bills.

As per the seat-sharing formula between both parties, the BJP used to field its candidates on three of the 13 parliamentary seats and 23 of 117 assembly constituencies in Punjab. The rest were kept for the SAD.

