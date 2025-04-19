Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 19 (ANI): West Bengal Leader of the Opposition and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari, along with other BJP workers, held 'Hindu Bachao Rally' in Kolkata to protest against the violence in Murshidabad on Saturday.

The rally was held from Netaji Subhash Chandra's house to the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee house.

Speaking to ANI during the rally, Adhikari stated that Hindus are in danger in Murshidabad and have fled from their homes.

"The slogan is 'Hindu Bachao', we have to save the Hindus of Bengal. Hindus are in danger and in Murshidabad, the Hindus are crying in Murshidabad, Hindus have fled their homes in Murshidabad. The situation is horrible in West Bengal," Adhikari said.

Earlier today, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose condemned the violence in Murshidabad, calling it "barbaric," and said that such incidents should never happen again.

Bose added that normalcy needs to be re-established in the violence-hit areas, and steps should be taken to avoid such incidents in the future.

Speaking to ANI, Bose said, "What happened is barbaric. This should never happen again. People are in panic. We should re-establish normalcy there and bring people to confidence that there is someone to protect them, and also take all steps to see that such things are warded off in future. Out of many demands, one prominent one was for a permanent BSF camp there."

Governor Bose also visited Dhuliyan to meet with the victims of Murshidabad violence.

Also today, a delegation of the National Commission of Women led by its Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar visited the violence-affected Murshidabad area and said it will submit its report to the Centre. Speaking to mediapersons, Rahatkar said the commission will put forth the demands of the people before the government.

"The suffering these people are going through is inhuman. We will put their demands in front of the government," Rahatkar said.

Rahatkar is part of the probe committee constituted by the NCW, which is on a three-day visit to affected areas in West Bengal, including Malda and Murshidabad. The NCW chairperson said that her visit aims to boost the morale of women who have been left traumatised by the communal unrest.

The violence broke out on April 11 in the Muslim-dominated Murshidabad district during a protest over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, resulting in the deaths of two people, injuries to several others, and widespread property damage. The protests swept Malda, Murshidabad, South 24 Parganas, and Hooghly districts, leading to arson, stone-pelting, and road blockades. Several families have been displaced, with many migrating to Jharkhand's Pakur district, while others have taken refuge in relief camps set up in Malda. (ANI)

