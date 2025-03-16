Kolkata, Mar 16 (PTI) Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar said on Sunday that West Bengal BJP held an organisational meeting here ahead of an election for its president, which will start following a go-ahead from the central leadership.

Majumdar, also the BJP state president, said that preparations for the 2026 assembly elections in West Bengal were also discussed during the meeting.

The BJP had won 77 seats in the 2021 polls in the state.

"The election process for the next president of the BJP's West Bengal unit will start after such directive is received from the central leadership," Majumdar told reporters after the organisational meeting.

He said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to reach Kolkata on March 29 and hold organisational programmes on the next day.

Majumdar said the party's state unit has informed the central leadership that elections to 25 organisational districts of the BJP in West Bengal have already been held.

Stating that this is more than 50 per cent of the organisational districts in the state, Majumdar said, "So West Bengal can get an elected president".

The saffron party's West Bengal unit has released the names of 25 organisational district presidents, of whom 17 are new faces.

The party has 43 organisational districts in the state.

"Captain changes or sometimes the captain enjoys two terms, but the work remains the same," the incumbent state president said, adding that it is for the central leadership of the party to take a call on the issue.

Majumdar, who is also a Union Minister of State, said the party's central leadership will decide whether the double responsibility of a leader is a matter of consideration or not.

He maintained that the BJP's objective is development and the security of the country.

"The BJP will bring forth its agenda before the next elections on the development of West Bengal," he said.

The BJP leader asserted that infiltrators do not have any right to live in India.

Majumdar said that biometric identification of voters is a must for ensuring that there is no fake voter and no misuse of the universal franchise rights.

Denying allegations of the ruling Trinamool Congress that the BJP has a role in registering fake voters, he said, "Those who indulge in such acts make the most noise accusing others of such deeds."

When asked whether the saffron party in the state was targeting to get the support of any particular community, Majumdar asserted that the BJP believes in "inclusivity" of all, maintaining that "Hindu itself is a secular word".

