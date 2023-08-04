New Delhi, August 4: Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha MPs asking them to be present in the House from August 7 to August 11 as some bills apart from the no-confidence is due to come in the House next week. The debate on the no-confidence motion against the BJP-led government is likely to take place on August 8 and 9 in the Lok Sabha and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to give a reply on August 10.

The no-confidence motion moved by opposition parties belonging to I.N.D.I.A was accepted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla last week. The opposition had given notice for the no-confidence motion after days of protest over their demand for a detailed discussion on violence in Manipur and a statement from the Prime Minister. No-Confidence Motion Against Modi Government: Discussion on No-Trust Motion Moved by Congress Likely on August 2 in Lok Sabha.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi had given notice for a no-confidence motion on July 26 on behalf of opposition parties of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) alliance.After the motion was admitted, the Speaker said that the day and time of the debate will be decided later. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Narendra Modi To Hold Meetings With NDA MPs of Cluster Five From Bihar and Six of Various States Today.

The government has said it is ready for debate on the no-confidence motion. The monsoon session will conclude on August 11.

