Kaziranga (Assam) [India], May 6 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that the Kaziranga session is an opportunity to brainstorm on a series of schemes and the role of cabinet colleagues and legislators in the proper implementation of schemes as per Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas'

Ahead of the one-year completion of the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government, a brainstorming session of the MLAs of the ruling BJP and its allied parties Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) was held at Kaziranga on Friday.

Also Read | Low Pressure Area Area Near Andaman and Nicobar Islands To Intensify Into Cyclonic Storm by May 8: IMD.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, his cabinet colleagues, BJP MPs, Union Minister Rameswar Teli, Assam state BJP president Bhabesh Kalita, senior BJP leader Ajay Jamwal, AGP president Atul Bora, UPPL president Pramod Boro were present in the meeting.

Sarma said, "Kaziranga session is an opportunity to brainstorm on the series of schemes which will be at the forefront of the Assam government's development plan and the role of cabinet colleagues and legislators in the proper implementation of schemes as per Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas'."

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Man Strangles Wife to Death With Her Dupatta After She Confronts Him About His Affair.

"As we complete one year of our government in Assam, it gives me immense pleasure to meet my Cabinet colleagues and legislatures of BJP and allied parties in a day-long session at Kaziranga," the Assam Chief Minister further said.

Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government will be completing its first year in office on May 10 and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to attend a public rally at Guwahati and he will inaugurate several projects.

The Union Home Minister will present President's Colours to Assam police on May 10 in Guwahati.

The state government has a month-long programme lined up from May 11 to June 10 where all ministers including the Chief Minister will visit different parts of the state and will take part in various events. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)