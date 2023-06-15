Chandigarh, Jun 15 (PTI) Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday attacked Haryana Deputy Chief Minister and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala, saying though he talks of being a sympathiser of farmers, he was "clinging" to power for his self interests.

He also termed the BJP-JJP coalition government in the state as "anti-farmer" and said farmers have to struggle to get minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

When they ask for MSP, which is their right, they get lathis, the Congress leader said. He was referring to the recent lathicharge on protesting farmers who had blocked a national highway in Shahabad in Kurukshetra to press for their demand for MSP for sunflower seed.

"When you don't have to procure crops at MSP, then why is MSP announced. For MSP, farmers have to struggle on roads. Farmer leaders were arrested and lathis rained on farmers," he said attacking the Manohar Lal Khattar BJP-led government.

"One who talks of being a sympathiser of farmers was clinging to power for his self interests," he said attacking Chautala while addressing a gathering of party workers and supporters on Wednesday night in Kaithal.

Though he is "disrespected every day" by them, he goes and sits in their "lap", only for his hunger for power, Surjewala said slamming Chautala and the BJP-JJP government on farmer issues.

During the 2020 farmers' agitation against the now repealed farm laws, the Congress had urged Chautala to quit the coalition government with the BJP and support the stir.

Surjewala's remarks also come amid signs of differences between the BJP and the JJP which cropped up after recent statements by many leaders from the two parties.

He alleged that over the years various irregularities have come to fore in recruitment, despite tall claims of transparency in government jobs by the current dispensation in the state.

Exuding confidence that the Congress will return to power in Haryana in the 2024 assembly polls and referring to the party's victory in Karnataka, Surjewala said, "In Haryana too, we don't have to change only the government, but we have to change the system."

"If we cannot wipe the tears of 2.5 crore people of Haryana, then we have no right to come to power," he said.

Surjewala said like in Karnataka, where he was state in-charge, a Congress government in Haryana will be of the poor, farmers, women, youth. "For that, it is important that you should be ready for struggle," he told party workers.

