New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Telangana BJP leader N V S S Prabhakar on Tuesday expressed concern over "delays" in the probe into the alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project and feared that culprits could go scot-free due to it.

Last year, the Congress-led state government instituted a judicial inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project during the previous BRS rule. The probe commission, headed by Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose, recently had its deadline extended from May 31 to July 31, 2025.

"The investigation has not progressed much. Only a few people have been summoned, and the probe deadline has been further extended," Prabhakar, the vice president of the BJP's Telangana unit, told reporters at a press conference.

He claimed that the current situation resembles previous probes into power purchase agreements where he claimed that "watering down resulted in culprits escaping punishment".

Prabhakar claimed the same situation was emerging in the Kaleshwaram investigation.

He also criticised the Congress government in Telangana for failing to implement Central schemes and not releasing subsidies for programmes like PM-KUSUM (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan) aimed at promoting solar power in agriculture.

The BJP leader highlighted the problems faced by students due to the non-release of fee reimbursements, which he said was hampering their higher education.

On party matters, he told reporters that the election for the Telangana BJP president would be conducted "democratically and on schedule."

