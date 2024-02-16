Kolkata, Feb 16 (PTI) Leader of opposition in West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Friday moved Calcutta High Court seeking a direction to the state government to allow him to visit unrest-hit Sandeshkhali after being prevented by police from going there for the second time on Thursday.

Adhikari also prayed for deployment of CRPF for confidence building of villagers in Sandeshkhali area, which is witnessing protests over allegations of sexual atrocities on women by some people owing allegiance to the ruling Trinamool Congress.

The prayer was mentioned before the court of Justice Kaushik Chanda, who is likely to take up the matter for hearing on Monday, Adhikari's advocate Rajdeep Majumdar said.

Adhikari, a BJP MLA from Nandigram, prayed for direction to the state government for allowing him to visit Sandeshkhali to meet the alleged victims.

He was prevented by police on Monday and Thursday from going to Sandeshkhali.

Prohibitory order restricting congregation of five or more persons imposed in entire Sandeshkhali police station area under Section 144 CrPC was set aside by the Calcutta High Court on February 13.

The court had, however, given liberty to the state to pray for promulgation of any such order in respect of the exact area of disturbance.

The district administration again imposed restrictions on movement in some specific areas of Sandeshkhali from the next day, February 14.

Opposition political parties, including the BJP, CPI(M)-led Left Front and the Congress, have been holding protests over alleged atrocities on women at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district for more than a week.

Residents of villages in Sandeshkhali also held protests over the alleged atrocities.

