Jammu, Aug 23 (PTI) A BJP leader was found hanging from a tree under mysterious circumstances in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Tuesday, officials said.

A villager saw the body of Som Raj hanging from a tree at some distance from his house in Hiranagar town in the morning and informed the police, they said.

Also Read | Noida: Supertech Twin Towers’ Demolition Will Be Deterrent Against Illegal Construction, Says FPCE.

The body, which had blood marks, was sent to a hospital for post-mortem, the officials said.

Sources said Raj was missing for the past three days.

Also Read | Monkeypox: India's First Indigenous MPV RT-PCR Test Kit Launched.

Police have lodged a case and initiated investigation, the officials said.

Raj's family alleged that he was was murdered and demanded that the government should provide justice to them.

Many BJP leaders, who visited Raj's home, demanded a probe into his death.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)