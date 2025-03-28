New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party leader Naveen Jindal on Friday raised the alleged assault issue on Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath in the Lok Sabha and demanded the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter.

"I raised this issue in the House. On March 13, a Colonel was brutally beaten by 12 policemen in Punjab. This is unfortunate. A CBI inquiry should be ordered into the matter. Strict action should be taken against the culprits," Jindal said.

A serving Indian Army officer, Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath, was allegedly assaulted by Punjab Police personnel outside a dhaba in Patiala on the night of March 13, leading to the registration of an FIR and a police inquiry.

The Western Command has confirmed that the officer is undergoing treatment and recovering from his injuries.

Speaking about the incident, Lt. Gen Wadhwa, Chief of Staff, HQ Western Command, said, "I am addressing you all about the unfortunate incident wherein Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath was assaulted by certain Punjab policemen outside a dhaba at Patiala."

The officer was initially taken to a civil hospital for treatment before being shifted to the military hospital. He later received further treatment at the Command Hospital in Chandimandir and is currently recuperating from his injuries.

Lt. Gen. Wadhwa added that the Punjab Police had expressed regret over the "undesirable actions" of their personnel involved in the incident.

"They have identified the policemen involved and issued their immediate suspension as well as transfer out of Patiala," he added.

On March 21, an FIR has been registered at the Civil Lines police station based on the complaint lodged by Colonel Bath. The investigation has been handed over to a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by an Additional Director General of Police, with a directive to complete the probe at the earliest.

"An FIR based on the complaint launched by Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath was registered at the Civil Lines police station...The probe is now being undertaken by the Special Investigation Team under an additional Director General of Police to be completed in the earliest possible time frame."Lt. Gen Wadhwa said.

The statement of Colonel Bath named the police officials who assaulted him and also gave the roles attributed to each person in the assault.

Later, on March 22, four Patiala police officers were suspended and transferred for allegedly assaulting Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath in Punjab's Patiala, a senior police officer said. (ANI)

