Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 1 (ANI): Pydikondala Manikyala Rao, former minister and senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) passed away due to COVID-19 on Saturday, BJP Andhra Pradesh chief informed.

As per Somu Veerraju, BJP state president, Manikyala Rao passed away in a private hospital in Krishna district's Vijayawada today.

Taking to Twitter, Veerraju said, "Manikyalarao was a leader who rendered his services to the state and was with the BJP for decades. I am shocked to hear the news of his untimely death. May God grant peace to his departed soul. I extend my deepest sympathies to the bereaved family."

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy also expressed shock over the demise of the BJP leader and offered prayers and peace for the departed soul while condoling the family of the deceased. (ANI)

Andhra Pradesh has now recorded a total of 75,720 COVID-19 cases. Besides, a total of 1,349 deaths have been reported from the state. (ANI)

