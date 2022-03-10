Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 10 (ANI): Telangana BJP leader N Ramchander Rao on Wednesday said that the government has given 91,000 jobs in the state since 2015.

Speaking to ANI, Rao said, "In the last seven years, the government claimed that they generated 1,30,000 jobs in the state whereas the actual number is 91,000. Initially, the government had issued notification of 50,000 jobs, but they have inducted only 35,000 people under Telangana State Public Service Commission."

He further demanded job calendar for the state and also filling up of the vacant posts in the government sector. (ANI)

