Dumka (Jharkhand) [India], April 5 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sita Soren on Friday demanded a high-level probe into the death of her husband, Durga Soren.

Sita Soren is the wife of Hemant Soren's late elder brother, Durga Soren, who died in 2009.

"I demand an inquiry into Durga Soren's death. His death happened under suspicious circumstances. I raised this issue many times while I was at JMM but our demands were ignored there. We are demanding an inquiry into his death," Soren told reporters.

"Our government is being formed in the coming days... everything will be investigated... we will win all 14 Lok Sabha seats," she added.

Earlier on March 28, Sita Soren claimed that "Definitely, I feel there is a conspiracy (the death of Durga Soren). I always demanded an investigation be made but they (JMM) never paid any heed to it."

Soren, who joined the BJP on March 19 and was declared the party's candidate from Dumka in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on March 24.

After resigning from the membership of JMM, Sita Soren tendered her resignation from the membership of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. She was the general secretary of the JMM.

In the Lok Sabha election 2019, the BJP won 11 seats with a 51.9 per cent vote share, while Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and ASJU won one seat each.

The voting process in Jharkhand will unfold in four phases, from May 13 to June 1.

The elections for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held from April 19 to June 1, with the counting of votes scheduled for June 4. (ANI)

